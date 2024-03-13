Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.5 %

BABA stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 6,776,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,585,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

