Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 229.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 119,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 1,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,502. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

