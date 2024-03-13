Glovista Investments LLC Invests $12.03 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 540,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. 2,053,190 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

