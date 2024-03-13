Glovista Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF makes up 1.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 2.56% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPHE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,843. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

