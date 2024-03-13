Glovista Investments LLC Buys New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 16,200,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,314,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.