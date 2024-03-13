Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.71

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 8726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

