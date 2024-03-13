Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KRMA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 12,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,799. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

