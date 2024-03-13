Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 1.3 %

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

