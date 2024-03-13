Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 9,437 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of RLGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,865. The company has a market cap of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

