Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 246 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $919,394. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 90,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

