Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 2,162 Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

GRIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 3,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Grindrod Shipping Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

