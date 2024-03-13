Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,769 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1,332.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of AOMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 8,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.81%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

