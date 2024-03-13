Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,976 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,764 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $148.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

