Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases 1,007 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 891.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. 78,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

