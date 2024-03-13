Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $37,000 in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,920 in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $321.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

