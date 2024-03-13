Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $35,000 in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Village Super Market stock remained flat at $27.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

About Village Super Market

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

