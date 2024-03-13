Gladius Capital Management LP Has $32,000 Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cato were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cato by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cato by 78.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cato by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

CATO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Cato’s payout ratio is currently -424.97%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

