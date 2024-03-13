Gladius Capital Management LP Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 108.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karooooo from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Karooooo Trading Down 1.6 %

KARO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Karooooo Ltd. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

