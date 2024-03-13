Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 774 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. 70,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,735. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

