Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 809 IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,277 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $190,668.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,277 shares of company stock valued at $641,069 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,449. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $560.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.82.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. IRadimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%.

IRadimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

