Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 5.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.78. 2,523,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,642,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

