George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$4,195,261.43 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$4,195,261.43.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 32,100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.68, for a total transaction of C$5,671,431.21.

On Thursday, February 29th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92.

TSE WN opened at C$183.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$184.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$173.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$201.00.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

