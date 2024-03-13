General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance
Shares of GEVI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,170. General Enterprise Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
