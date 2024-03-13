General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance

Shares of GEVI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,170. General Enterprise Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

