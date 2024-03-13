General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,893,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.08% of General Electric worth $9,716,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

