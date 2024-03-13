GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
JOB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
