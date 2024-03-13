GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

