Garmin Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Chattopadhaya now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

GRMN stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after buying an additional 63,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at $98,919,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

