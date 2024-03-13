Garmin Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.