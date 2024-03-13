Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 151.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 212,742 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

