FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OneSpan Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $378.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

