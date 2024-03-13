FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Allbirds Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.93 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

