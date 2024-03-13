FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Sold by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,595 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

NYSEARCA GMAR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

