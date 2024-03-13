FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

NYSE FSCO remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 119,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,040. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.