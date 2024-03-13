FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

NYSE FSCO remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 119,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,040. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

