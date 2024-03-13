Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Holdings Raised by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 1,145.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Frontline were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frontline by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,215,624 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.06.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

