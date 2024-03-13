Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Short Interest Update

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fresh Vine Wine Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VINE opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Fresh Vine Wine has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Get Fresh Vine Wine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.