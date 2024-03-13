Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.67

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 39958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

