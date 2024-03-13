Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Buys C$15,100.96 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jennifer Maki purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$155.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,100.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at C$15,100.96.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$154.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,026. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$162.83. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.