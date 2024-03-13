Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

