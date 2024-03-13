Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 6,803 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after buying an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $37,550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after buying an additional 88,587 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 714,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 177,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.