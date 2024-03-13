Fractyl Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GUTS) Quiet Period Set To End on March 13th

Fractyl Health’s (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 13th. Fractyl Health had issued 7,333,333 shares in its public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $109,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GUTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fractyl Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fractyl Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GUTS stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Fractyl Health has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

In other Fractyl Health news, Director Ajay Royan purchased 333,333 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,778,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

