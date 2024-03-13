Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 121.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,366. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

