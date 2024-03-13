Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.43% of Fortive worth $1,415,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Up 1.6 %

Fortive stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

