Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

