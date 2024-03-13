Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,796,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,799,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 902,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 195,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

