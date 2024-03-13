Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,796,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,799,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 902,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 195,274 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.