Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Entergy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ETR opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

