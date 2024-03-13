Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 950 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.