Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.