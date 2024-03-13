Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

