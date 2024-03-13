Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
