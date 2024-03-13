Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 440 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average is $300.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

