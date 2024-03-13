Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

